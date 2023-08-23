Amanda Bynes Seen For First Time Since Checking Into Mental Health Center

Actress Amanda Bynes has been spotted in public for the first time since checking into a mental health center in July. Bynes voluntarily entered the inpatient center in Orange County. She did so stating she needed a therapeutic place to live that also provided more help than a standard outpatient facility. However, sources told TMZ that Bynes has graduated to the center’s minimal supervision program. This means that she is allowed to leave the center at certain times.

This led to a source spotting her at a strip mall in Orange County. She was seen making purchases from a smoke shop and a supermarket. This is a major part of the minimal supervision program, providing inpatient care while allowing patients the ability to work and live independently to a degree. The source who spotted Bynes told TMZ that the former child star was alone but appeared in good spirits. She was spotted around 6:30PM on August 18.

Read More: Fousey undergoes mental health evaluation after appearing to SWAT himself

Bynes Likes Inpatient Program

Additionally, a source spoke to TMZ about the progress that Bynes has been making. Reportedly, the former Nickelodeon star enjoys life at the facility, finding some comfort in the ability to easily socialize with staff and patients, rather than being isolated in her private apartment. Additionally, she plans to remain at the center for the foreseeable future as she continues to work on her mental health.

The semi-autonomy for Bynes is a welcome change after a rough start to 2023. Bynes has been placed on psychiatric holds twice this year. In the first case, she was detained after flagging down a motorist in LA. Bynes, who was naked, informed the driver that she had suffered a psychotic episode. Subsequently, she asked for emergency services to be called. More recently, she was placed on a second hold in June after police responded to calls about a woman in distress. Once again, Bynes was taken into custody despite likely being the one who alerted authorities. This remains a developing story and we’ll have any updates as and when they emerge.

Read More: Britney Spears reportedly looking to reconcile with estranged father

[via]