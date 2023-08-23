Romeo Miller Shares The Joy Of Fatherhood

Romeo Miller is taking the role of proud papa to a whole new level. On Saturday (August 19), the 34-year-old rapper took to Instagram to share a beautiful montage of his children, River Rose and Winter Snoh. The heartwarming post seemingly works as a tribute to this new era in his life. “This video says it all. My home! Being a DAD is the greatest adventure of my life,” Miller wrote. “Man I am so in love and proud of these two girls River & Winter! The best gifts I’ve ever received. Thank you God and Drew, and thank you to all whom sent amazing energy and messages today!”

He continued: “My wish? To make this planet a better place for our little ones, that’s the ultimate GIFT. La vie est belle! Romans 12:2.” Romeo Miller’s comment section seemed to applaud the rapper/actor’s outlook on fatherhood. “Awesome… I wish all parents realize the importance of being available and active in their children’s life from the beginning, this is the start of breaking generational curses. You are awesome,” one person wrote.

Romeo’s Second Child Arrived In March

Another fan added,” You deserve the joy Romeo, ur such a beautiful soul, humble and God fearing, God blessed u with 2 lil princesses… fatherhood looks good on you..proud of ya.” Miller welcomed his first daughter, River Rose, on February 14, 2022, and his second, Winter Snoh, on March 15, 2023. As he announced Winter’s arrival on Instagram, he called fatherhood his “most fulfilling” achievement.

He began: “I introduce to you my fearless, intuitive, and ingenious daughter; WINTER SNOH MILLER! My heart is so full knowing that my girls will have each other as they grow. I’m a papa of 2!” He continued: “I’ve accomplished a lot of things in my life, but becoming a father is by far the best and most fulfilling. You made me see. Psalms 127:3. #ThankYouGod #GirlDad #LovesOfMyLife #Happy.” However, the rapper and his own father weren’t getting along well earlier this year. When his sister, TyTyana Miller, reportedly passed away from a drug overdose, he criticized his father, Master P, for putting on for the public rather than dealing with family matters. Nevertheless, they eventually mended fences after trading shots online.

