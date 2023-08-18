Air Jordan 6 “Yellow Ochre” First Look

Introducing the Air Jordan 6 Low, a stylish and versatile sneaker that combines functionality with a sleek design. With its low-top silhouette, this shoe offers enhanced mobility and a modern aesthetic. The Air Jordan 6 Low provides a comfortable fit and reliable performance for both casual wear and athletic activities. Its timeless appeal and attention to detail make it a must-have addition to any sneaker collection.

These are the first photos that we’ve seen of this pair. It’s important to note that nothing has been confirmed yet. We are also unsure whether this is a women’s-exclusive release or not. Either way, this pair is sure to sell out. It’s a clean sneaker with bright pops of color. Additionally, the Air Jordan 6 Low is not one of the most popular Jordan models. A great colorway like this could be the start of the Air Jordan 6 Low becoming a loved sneaker by the community. Now we are getting a Jordan 6 Low “Yellow Ochre” colorway.

“Yellow Ochre” Air Jordan 6

As always, thanks to @xcnskrs for the photos of this pair. The sneakers feature an icy blue, translucent sole, and a white and black midsole. The uppers are constructed of a yellow leather base with white leather overlays. Other yellow accents can be found on the heel tab and on the tongue. While we don’t have the other angles of the sneakers, we can assume Jordan branding will be placed on the tongue and on the heels. Overall, this pair features a vibrant yellow but also isn’t overpowering with prominent black and white accents.

@xcsnkrs reports that the Air Jordan 6 “Yellow Ochre” is releasing on February 3rd, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

