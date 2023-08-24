Rubius Net Worth 2023: What Is The Streamer Worth?

In the vast world of online content creation, few names shine as brightly as El Rubius. As of 2023, this Norwegian-Spanish YouTube sensation boasts an impressive net worth of $7 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But how did Rubén Doblas Gundersen, better known as El Rubius, climb to such heights?

Born on February 13, 1990, in Mijas, Andalusia, Spain, El Rubius is the product of a diverse heritage, with a Norwegian mother and Spanish father. Significant transitions marked his early years. Following his parents’ divorce at the tender age of three, he relocated to Bergen, Norway, with his mother. However, the call of Spain was strong, and he returned to Madrid, where he developed a passion for geek culture and video games, thanks to his first gaming system, the SNES.

The Birth Of A YouTube Star

MADRID, SPAIN – OCTOBER 22: El Rubius attends YouTube 10th Anniversary Gala at Giner de los Rios Foundation on October 22, 2015 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images)

El Rubius’ journey into content creation began in 2006 with the launch of his first YouTube channel, “elrubius.” His initial content revolved around “Grand Theft Auto IV” montages. However, it was his “Skyrim” montages in 2011 that truly catapulted him to fame. Due to some challenges with his original channel, he introduced a new one, “elrubiusOMG,” which quickly gained traction. His unique approach to summarizing video games in just one minute became a viral sensation in Spain. One of his most notable videos, a “Minecraft” parody titled “Minero,” has garnered over 106 million views.

Beyond YouTube: Expanding His Empire

MADRID, SPAIN – OCTOBER 28: El Rubius attends ‘SPECTRE 007’ premiere at Teatro Real on October 28, 2015 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage)

El Rubius’ influence isn’t limited to YouTube. With over 14.3 million followers on Twitch, he stands as one of the platform’s most-followed personalities. His creative endeavors also extend to the literary world. In 2014, he released “El Libro Troll,” which dominated Spanish bestseller lists. Following this success, he ventured into the realm of comics with his “Virtual Hero” series, which was later adapted into an anime series aired on Movistar+. Notably, El Rubius lent his voice to the show, further solidifying his status as a versatile content creator.

Recognition & Controversies

BADALONA, SPAIN – JUNE 25: El Rubius at the Evening of the Year II organized by Ibai Llanos on June 25, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo By Lorena Sopena/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Success often comes with its share of challenges and controversies. El Rubius’ decision to relocate to Andorra in 2021 stirred debates, with many speculating tax benefits as the primary motivation. Despite the controversies, his achievements are undeniable. His tweet in 2016 holds the record for the world’s most retweeted post. Moreover, Time magazine recognized him as one of the “next generation leaders.” Further, over the years, El Rubius has received numerous accolades for his contributions to the digital space. He bagged the Play Award for YouTuber of the Year in 2016 and was nominated for the ESLAND Award for Streamer of the Year in 2022.

Conclusion

Youtuber Ruben Doblas ‘El Rubius’ at the photocall of Virtual Hero during the 51 edition of Festival Internacional de Cinema Fantastic de Catalunya Sitges 2018 in Sitges , Barcelona on 07 October 2018 (Photo by Peter Sabok/COOLMEDIA/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

El Rubius’ journey from a young boy in Spain to a global digital sensation is inspiring. With a net worth of $7 million in 2023, he is a testament to the unlimited possibilities the digital world offers. As platforms evolve and audiences grow, there’s no doubt that El Rubius will continue to shape and redefine the landscape of online content creation.