AriGameplays Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Streamer

AriGameplays, whose real name is Abril Abdamari Garza Alonso, is a renowned gaming YouTuber from Mexico. With a massive following on platforms like YouTube and Twitch, she has carved a niche for herself in the gaming community. As of 2024, AriGameplays boasts an impressive net worth of approximately $1.3 million USD, according to Sportskeeda, a testament to her dedication and prowess in the gaming world.

Launching her primary YouTube channel on July 23, 2014, AriGameplays has consistently delivered content that resonates with her audience. Her channel showcases a diverse range of games, from popular titles like Minecraft, Fortnite, and Overwatch to others like Resident Evil and Planet Coaster. By mid-2021, her channel had already amassed millions of subscribers, which only grew in 2022.

AriGameplays' rise to stardom wasn't without its challenges. She faced controversies, including a notable dispute with another network actress named Windy. Despite the hurdles, Ari remained undeterred, producing content and collaborating with other influencers. She has teamed up with her sister Amavritz and participated in Fortnite tournaments alongside famed Spanish YouTuber El Rubius.

Diversifying Her Portfolio

BADALONA, SPAIN - JUNE 25: Juan Sebastian and Arigameplays at the "Velada del Año II" organized by Ibai Llanos on June 25th, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo By Lorena Sopena/Europa Press via Getty Images)

While gaming remains her primary focus, AriGameplays has ventured outside her comfort zone. In 2022, she participated in a boxing match against Getafe streamer Paracetamol, an event dubbed the "Sophomore Evening." The rigorous training for this match led to noticeable physical changes for Ari. After emerging victorious, she expressed gratitude to her family and husband for their unwavering support.

AriGameplays' Revenue Streams

AriGameplays' primary source of income is her YouTube channel. Reports suggest that her main channel, Ari Gameplays, generates up to $2.4k monthly and approximately $28.3k annually. Additionally, she has a secondary channel named ARI, which, although smaller, contributes to her earnings with an estimated $15 monthly and $183 yearly. While YouTube remains her primary revenue stream, details about her other ventures remain private. Ari has always been discreet about her other sources of income and personal expenditures.

Conclusion

AriGameplays' journey in the gaming world is a testament to her dedication, talent, and ability to connect with her audience. With a net worth of $1.3 million USD in 2024, she stands as a beacon for aspiring content creators, proving that one can achieve great heights with passion and perseverance. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, there's no doubt that AriGameplays will remain a significant player in the gaming community.