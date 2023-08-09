Steve Lacy “Didn’t Care To Announce” His Sexuality, He Says

Steve Lacy’s enigmatic persona continues to draw fans in, with them patiently awaiting any detail that falls in their lap. However, as expected, especially when it comes to his personal life, he has kept it mum. The singer-songwriter recently opened up in a new interview with Variety about why he refrained from addressing his sexuality publically. Lacy claims that he found the process “unnecessary” and that it can cause an onslaught of unwanted attention.

Rumors began swirling about Lacy’s sexual preferences back in 2017. When he was asked by fans via Tumblr if he was interested in dating men, to which Lacy replied, “Sure, why not.” And yet, the internet subsequently ran with that narrative, labeling Steve Lacy as bisexual, despite him never specifying that. On the other hand, as the singer explains to Variety, he never actually came out. “I didn’t try to — it just kinda happened. I don’t care to announce who I’m into sexually. I think it’s silly. I never felt like I needed to come out.”

The Singer Also Opened Up About His Near-Fatal Car Crash

Three years ago, a drunk driver crashed into Steve Lacy’s car. Though Lacy escaped unharmed, he recalls, “I had the realization that you could be doing everything right, and then some f—ing dumbass can crash into your car…And that could be it.” https://t.co/Mupcn6g0mz pic.twitter.com/V3wo0TNnS7 — Variety (@Variety) August 8, 2023

In 2020, while driving his luxury sports car — a Tesla Model 3 — through the streets of West L.A., the singer nearly came face to face with death. Reports show that a drunk driver had crashed into him at full speed. Luckily, Steve Lacy was able to escape unharmed. However, after a brush with death caused him to reflect on his fate. “Being that close to death, I had the realization that you could be doing everything right, and then some fucking dumbass can crash into your car head-on,” he recalled.

On the music front, Steve Lacy has made quite the name for himself since departing from The Internet. His meteoric rise has been something to witness. In 2022, his album, Gemini Rights, debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 with 34,000 equivalent units in its first week, and his single “Bad Habit” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this year. In a 2022 interview with The Guardian, he noted that his genre-bending sound was inspired by “various rock and pop punk artists.”

