Earlier today, news emerged that Lil Tjay was one of two men who were shot in New Jersey. Though there isn't much information regarding the motive, officials confirmed that the rapper had to undergo emergency surgery. It sounds like Tjay is doing better but TMZ said that he's "still not out of the woods yet." Fans, friends, and peers have been showing love to the New York rapper and wishing him a speedy recovery.



JC Olivera/Getty Images

Tekashi 6ix9ine also chimed in on the Tjay's shooting under Akademiks post. The media personality revealed the news on his Instagram page before 6ix9ine slid in the comments with laughing emojis. Fans immediately reacted to 6ix9ine's comments on both Instagram and Twitter. Viral Instagram user, @ProdByZaqq, called out Tekashi, stating that karma is bound to come back in his direction.

"Fuck 6ix9ine bro, u had the whole world in ya palm a few years back, now u publicly makin fun of Lil TJay bein shot??? Like I said 'Karma always comes back around,'" he wrote, adding, "6ix9ine da [rat emoji] no [cap emoji]."

The issues between Tekashi 6ix9ine and Lil Tjay stem back to 2020 when the two traded shots over the King Of New York title. From there, Lil Tjay accused 6ix9ine's team of trying to pay him to keep up their fabricated feud for the Internet.

Check out a few reactions to 6ix9ine's comments below.