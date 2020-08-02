Due to the Coronavirus, Tekashi 6ix9ine was able to come home from prison early, although he was subjected to house arrest until August 1st. If you're paying attention, today is August 2nd which means the artist is officially off of house arrest and is free to do whatever he wants. However, because of his status as a known snitch, many have claimed that 6ix9ine is at risk of being violently attacked, which has some people believing he would be better off staying at home no matter what.

Well, it doesn't seem like Tekashi is taking any of that advice as recently, he was spotted in the great outdoors, filming a brand new music video. As you can see in the post below courtesy of Akademiks, 6ix9ine appears to be all smiles as he is surrounded by cameras and a professional film crew.

Over the last few months, 6ix9ine has been dropping new music and has even promised a new rap album that seems to be finished. According to Akademiks, 6ix9ine also has plans to come through with a Spanish album that will certainly be more melodic.

Stay tuned for updates on 6ix9ine as we will be sure to bring them to you.