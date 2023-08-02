Reason Delivers Incredible Bars On “The Soul Pt. 3”

Reason is going to be dropping a brand-new album in just nine days from now. Overall, the TDE artist is beloved by his fans, and his supporters have been waiting on a new body of work. His last full-length LP was in 2020, and since that time, he has been teasing new music. However, on Tuesday, it was revealed that he would be releasing a 17-track album called Porches. Some great artists will be on the album, including Zacari, SiR, Baby Tate, and even August Alsina, among others.

So far, we have already heard some of the singles from the project. That said, on Wednesday, Reason decided to come through with a new track. If you are a fan of his, you know of his “The Soul” series, which typically is released prior to a new body of work. These tracks never make the final album, which makes them akin to Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart” series. Having said all of that, “The Soul Pt. 3” has finally arrived, and it does not disappoint.

Reason Previews His Album

Throughout this track, we get some wonderful, soulful production from the likes of 9th Wonder. Moreover, Reason is a real joy to listen to thanks to his bars. His flow stays steady throughout and his lyrics are as sharp as ever. If anything is for certain here, it’s that his new album is going to be fantastic. With all of the added features, a classic could be on the horizon.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ain’t no more space on my dick, the shit has been taken

Ain’t no more choppin’ the bricks, my niggas done made it

We had fear of police raids and now we at a time where n****s can police aid and still keep sellin’ records

I’m born in the wrong year, if you gave me all the pieces, I can put this shit together

