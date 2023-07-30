Derrick Rose Opens Up About Past Allegations

Derrick Rose reflected on the r*pe allegations he faced back in 2016 while appearing on a recent episode of My Expert Opinion. In doing so, the Memphis Grizzlies point guard claimed that the alleged victim lied about not consenting to have sex with him and two of his friends.

“She say that we r**ped her, sneaking into her apartment, and running a train on her without her not knowing… drugged,” Rose said on the podcast. “It was so far from the truth. You let us into the apartment, we went in one at a time, it was so far from a f**king train. She went and told the story, lied about, and by the end of it, she owed some bread from it… If anything, she owed me $20,000-30,000 after the court case.”

Derrick Rose Warms Up For The Knicks

CLEVELAND, OH – APRIL 26: Derrick Rose #4 of the New York Knicks warms up prior to the start of Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 26, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

The unidentified woman accused Rose and his two friends of r*pe in a federal civil lawsuit in 2016. She says she was drugged against her consent and alternated in and out of consciousness throughout the encounter. Additionally, she testified that months before the incident, Rose made her uncomfortable while requesting sexual acts from her and would get angry when she refused. Eventually, an eight-member jury found Rose not liable.

Elsewhere in the interview, Rose discussed what it takes to make it in the NBA. “I just have a pure love for this sport,” he said at one point. “And, I have a relationship with this ball, that like this is my everything, that’s my first girlfriend. That’s what I’m telling my son, this has gotta be your first girlfriend. That’s the difference between the 400 players that’s in the league and the people that’s not in the league. We have a different relationship with the ball, that’s different to everybody else in the world.”

Derrick Rose Reflects On His Career

He added: “10,000 hours – that’s what it takes to get close to get to mastering something. No b*, I’m close to 30 or 40 [thousand hours] bro. That’s facts. I’ve dedicated my whole life to this sport. And that’s why I achieved what I achieved.”

