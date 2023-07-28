No Timetable For Jalen Ramsey Recovery, Will Miss Season Opener

The Miami Dolphins’ plans for the 2023 season took a major blow on July 27 when it was announced that cornerback Jalen Ramsey would have to undergo surgery for a torn meniscus. The injury occurred late during practice and saw Ramsey return to the locker room on the medical cart.

Ramsey was preparing for his first season in Miami after being traded by the Rams in March. An eight-time Pro Bowler, Ramsey had four interceptions and a career-high 88 tackles during the 2022 season. However, a rebuilding Rams squad sent him to Florida for a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long. While the Dolphins declined to give many details after the incident on Thursday, it’s unfortunately not good news for Dolphins fans.

Surgery Will Determine Ramsey’s Recovery

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JULY 26: Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Miami Dolphins takes part in a drill during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex on July 26, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

“The length of this rehabilitation is kind of dictated on a couple things that could occur in the surgery,” head coach Mike McDaniel said. “So the exact timeline is a little too big to be determined. What I can tell you, is I don’t think the beginning of the regular season is really part of the scenario. It’s going to be into the season, and how deep that is depends on what happens today.” Furthermore, a source told ESPN that Ramsey was expected to be out for “a few months.” The Dolphins begin their season against the Chargers on September 10.

The loss of Ramsey is a major blow to the Dolphins’ defensive efforts. The team gave up the sixth-most passing yards last season. Ramsey had a 62.6% completion percentage last season, giving up 659 yards. That is better than both of the Dolphins’ starting corners in 2022. While the Dolphins have some options for replacing Ramsey, none will likely match Ramsey’s expected production. However, it could mean more playing time for second-round rookie Cam Smith. Smith was picked 51st overall out of South Carolina. He had six interceptions and 91 tackles during his college career. 2022 undrafted free agent Kader Kohou may also get another chance to shine after an impressive rookie year in Miami.

