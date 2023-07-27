Security Reportedly Did Not Intervene While OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney Allegedly Stabbed Boyfriend To Death

In 2022, OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney was arrested following a domestic dispute turned deadly. Allegedly, Clenney stabbed her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, killing him at their Miami apartment complex. She was later charged with second degree murder. Legal documents obtained by TMZ now reveal that security guards at the building heard a commotion coming from their unit. The guards, however, reportedly did not intervene. Allegedly, they stood outside the front door for 12 minutes while Obumseli was murdered.

The deceased man’s estate claims the guards had been knocking on the door, but when Clenney opened it, it was too late. She emerged soaked with Obumseli’s blood. Apparently, the building’s security had received a slew of complaints related to their fighting over the months they lived there. The building had begun the eviction process in March, which was halted when Clenney reportedly told the manager that she had “severe borderline personality disorder.” Miami Dade police had even responded to disturbances at the apartment nine times.

Guards Didn’t Step In Despite Hearing Commotion, According To Boyfriend’s Estate

The estate’s legal team claims security “allowed Ms. Clenney to commit murder without providing any intervention.” “They stood outside the door of the unit while Ms. Clenney committed her heinous crime and did nothing to stop or attempt to stop the murder from occurring,” the lawsuit reads. They also say that by the time Obumseli was killed, the building would have been well aware that Clenney was “extremely volatile and aggressive.” Frank Andrew Prieto, Clenney’s defense attorney, says the estate’s complaint “attempts to manipulate the narrative of what really occurred.”

“That afternoon, Courtney’s actions were taken in self-defense after suffering at the hands of Obumseli’s mental and physical abuse,” he claims. Footage from an elevator security camera released after the stabbing shows Clenney hitting Obumseli various times and pulling his hair. Despite the documented history of domestic violence, she has maintained her innocence.

