Earlier this year, the story of Christian Obumseli’s gruesome death – allegedly at the hands of his girlfriend, Courtney Clenney – took the internet by storm. While what led up to the hands of the fatal incident has long remained a mystery, the Miami Herald has now obtained audio from the 911 call placed on the last day of the 27-year-old’s life.

As TMZ reports, the OnlyFans model can be heard hysterically crying and screaming on one end of the phone as she dialed 911. While she attempts to give the dispatcher her and her boyfriend’s apartment address, Obumseli can be heard saying in the background, “I can’t feel my arm!”

Courtney Tailor arrives for the 11th Annual “Babes In Toyland” Charity Toy Drive held at Avalon on November 28, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

From the audio alone, listeners can tell that Christian was in dire need of medical attention when the call was placed. Though the operator attempted to calm Clenney down, she continued to act emotionally, sobbing while apologizing to her man as she told 911 that he was bleeding from a stab wound located in his torso.

Toward the end, the audio becomes unintelligible, but it has been confirmed by the 26-year-old herself that she did, in fact, stab Obumseli with a knife in their Florida condo, though she stated that it was an act of self-defence.

At the end of August, Clenney was charged with the second-degree murder of her boyfriend and ultimately denied bond.

Another recent update in the investigation came from TMZ, who obtained body cam footage that clearly shows police responding to an incident at the couple’s boujee apartment in Miami.

At the time, both Clenny and a building staff member claimed that Obumseli had charged at his girlfriend in the lobby and that employees had to step in to prevent any injury from being caused to the model.

