NFL Owners Unanimously Approve Sale Of Washington Commanders

Josh Harris officially owns the Washington Commanders. The Sixers and Devils owner had his $6.05 billion offer to purchase the team from Dan Snyder officially accepted by the other NFL owners. The vote officially ends the reign of one of sports’ most despised owners. Snyder has long been seen as a cheap, cruel owner with no interest in providing an entertaining product for fans. Dan Snyder had held some stake in the Commanders since 1999 and became sole owner in 2021.

“Congratulations to Josh Harris and his impressive group of partners,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Josh will be a great addition to the NFL. He has a remarkable record in business, sports, and in his communities. The diverse group that Josh has put together is outstanding for its business acumen and strong Washington ties and we welcome them to the NFL as well. I know he has a commitment to winning on the field, but also to running an organization that everyone will be proud of — and to making positive contributions in the community.”

Snyder Finally Leaves The NFL

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – FEBRUARY 02: Team co-owner Dan Snyder speaks during the announcement of the Washington Football Team’s name change to the Washington Commanders at FedExField on February 02, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Harris had initially reached a purchase agreement with Snyder in May. However, financial compliance adjustments delayed the purchase from being finalized until now. Harris leads an ownership group of 20 individuals, including NBA legend Magic Johnson. “This is truly the biggest achievement in my business career and a historic moment for the entire Black community,” Johnson posted to Twitter on Thursday. “Talk about God’s perfect timing. This was the right organization for me to be a part of given it’s global appeal, history of winning, and the diverse fanbase and DMV community. … I am honored and ecstatic to be a co-owner of the Commanders franchise!”

Snyder now leaves the world of sports ownership, albeit $6 billion richer. A slew of scandals in 2022 forced the long-hated owner to find a sale before he was forced to do so. While the dirty laundry list is long, here are just some of the scandals Snyder was reportedly involved in:

Cooking the books to withhold ticket revenue from the league’s revenue-sharing program

A years-long campaign of harassment against Commanders’ cheerleaders

Leaking racist emails sent by Jon Gruden

Snyder’s actions were so bad that the NFL ended up being summoned to Congress to discuss them. However, perhaps the most hated man in sports will no longer be part of the NFL.

