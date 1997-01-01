Brooklyn rap supergroup Boot Camp Clik is back with “Wothca Call Strength,” their first release in over 15 years. Its members are Tek and Steele (of Smif N Wessun), Starang Wondah, Top Dogg, and Louieville (of Originoo Gunn Clappaz), Buckshot (of Black Moon), and Rock and the late Sean Price (of Heltah Skeltah). In addition, Rustee Juxx now joins the Clik as a member on this grimy and infectious song. With an addictive bassline, eerie synths, and rusty boom-bap drums from Boston-based producer The Arcitype, all MCs here float on the beat with lyrically sharp and bombastic ease. Apart from their separate group efforts, the collective has four albums from 1997 to 2007, starting with For The People.

“In honor and celebration of Hip Hop 50 we felt that the BCC’s catalog of work, contributions and legacy needed to be recognized properly,” the group’s home label’s (Duck Down Records) CEO Dru-Ha stated. “It’s too easy to sit back and say the Hip Hop community should verify you and painstaking to go out and have to remind people with words, so we felt there was no better way to make a statement than to drop a new record with all the original members (RIP to Sean Price). With a high-energy track provided by The Arcitype and a ferocious lead-off verse from Rustee Juxx, the guys were inspired to work together as a collective again. Although it’s been many years since they’ve recorded together, they all remain bonded by their shared experiences and legacies.”

Boot Camp Clik’s “Wotcha Call Strength”: Stream

Also, they released an exclusive merch line for Rock The Bells. Boot Camp Clik will be performing at the organization’s festival this year as well. “Partnering with Rock The Bells was the icing on the cake,” Dru Ha remarked. “Not only did they provide resources, but the indirect endorsement from Hip Hop royalty in LL COOL J adds even more credibility to the single. [It] helped solidify the marketing campaign that will be capped with a full BCC performance at the Rock The Bells Festival.” Find the track on your preferred streaming service and peep some notable lines below. For more news on this group and the latest great hip-hop of the week, log back into HNHH.

Quotable Lyrics

Actual facts, f***er, I’m all Snapple,

Just can’t sip, but you S.I.P. for the wrong attitude,

Clap you, bong at you and more classes

When you clap back at n***as on Twitter in all caps

