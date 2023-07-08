Despite ongoing drama between Scottie Pippen and his ex, Larsa, it seems as though he’s in the process of moving on. Amid Larsa dating the son of Scottie’s former Chicago Bulls teammate, Michael Jordan, Scottie appears to have had a date of his own recently. Yesterday (July 7), Scottie was spotted in a Malibu parking garage with an unknown woman. She sat in the backseat of his SUV, and as they were leaving, pulled a shocking stunt. The woman flashed cameras, lifting up her shirt to expose herself. Scottie simply gave photographers a peace sign.

By the looks of things, Scottie has been exploring new relationships as of late, which is understandable considering recent news. Larsa has continued to flex her controversial romance with Marcus Jordan, much to Scottie’s dismay. Further, it was revealed last month that Larsa would be awarded half of Scottie’s retirement fund.

Scottie Gives Larsa A Run For Her Money

Last month, Larsa and Jordan also debuted a new podcast together called Separation Anxiety. On a recent episode, the pair discussed Larsa’s OnlyFans page. When asked whether or not he’s bothered by his partner having an account on site, which is known to host adult content, Jordan claimed he’s not. Larsa then went on to discuss the impact their relationship has had on her account. She claimed that controversy surrounding their relationship has hindered the success of her page, as many fans aren’t happy they’re together.

The unexpected sequence of events in their relationship has also made Scottie and Larsa the butt of many jokes lately. Recently, Scottie called Michael Jordan a “horrible” player, and Ma$e weighed in. “You’re going way overboard, Scottie,” he said in June. “You’re making it obvious that Mike’s son being with your wife is getting to you. It’s just mind-boggling to think that you are this messed up over Michael Jordan’s son.” Ma$e then went on to joke that if Scottie isn’t careful, Larsa might end up with one of LeBron James’ sons next.

