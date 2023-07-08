Offset posted a set of shirtless photos to social media this week. This might have been the absolute worst time to do this given the Keke Palmer drama. If you’re unfamiliar, Palmer showed out at a Usher concert and the internet loved it. The one person who didn’t love it was Keke Palmer’s boyfriend. Darius Jackson, who is also the father of Palmer’s child, decided to publicly shame Palmer for her (amazing) outfit. Writing on Twitter, Jackson said “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom.”

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case,” Jackson added as backlash around him grew. Then Palmer’s defenders found a whole host of shirtless photos that Jackson had posted to social media. This led to Jackson being roasted for double standards. Anyway, now people are dropping the same on Offset.

Offset Trolled

To be clear, Offset does not appear to have publicly commented on the Palmer-Jackson drama. Sure, he has his own thing with Cardi B but its unclear why people are coming after Offset for the photos. If it’s purely that a misogynistic double standard exists and thus we have to shame men for being comfortable in their own skin then how about we don’t do that? Regardless, most of the trolling appears to boil down to “but you’re a dad, how dare you be so revealing!” It’s pretty lazy trolling that doesn’t appear to have caught on beyond a handful of tweets and the comments of a Neighborhood Talk post about the photos.

Offset is also a weird target, given how openly supportive of Cardi B he has been, essentially the complete opposite of Jackson. Yes, Offset might be being accused of cheating on Cardi. But in all honesty, when isn’t the media accusing Offset of cheating on Cardi? However, literally less than 24 hours before this trolling, Offset was out there getting horny on main over his wife. Like why are you coming after a man who openly supports his wife’s sexual liberation simply because a different man condemned it? Sounds like a trolling skill issue.

