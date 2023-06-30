Kenyon Martin Jr. is the latest NBA player to be linked with a trade this offseason. As the start of free agency approaches, more and more news is emerging about the various plans of some of the league’s biggest stars. June 30 began with indications that a deal to send James Harden to the Clippers was in the works. Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving has gone from one team interested in him to at least six. One of those teams is the Houston Rockets, who are now looking to potentially trade Martin.

Kenyon Martin Jr. played in 82 games this season, starting 49 of them. He averaged a per-game line of 12.5/5.5/1.5. That left him 6th on the Rockets in points per game and 4th in rebounds per game. Taken in the second round of the 2020 draft, Martin Jr. took some major leaps forward in his most recent season. It may be that massive improvement that has the Rockets seeing him as a valuable trade piece.

Rockets Look To Cash In On Martin Jr

Per Kelly Iko of The Athletic, trade talks surrounding Martin Jr. has increased in recent days. “To be clear, Martin has not requested a trade since this time last season. But with Houston still seeking avenues to improve their financial flexibility heading into July, Martin’s combination of age, upside and salary makes him an attractive candidate on the market.” Furthermore, the Rockets drafted Villanova SF Cam Whitmore in the first round of the draft. Whitmore’s slide to #20 was one of the biggest surprises of the draft. However, the reality of the situation is that Martin would be battling for minutes with the highly-touted rookie.

Furthermore, as mentioned, trading Martin Jr. is just one of the many threads linked to Houston. It appears that new head coach Ime Udoka is looking to build a blend of balance and youth as the Rockets attempt to finalize their rebuild. The Rockets have their stable of young stars – Whitmore, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson, Jalen Green, etc. However, they have also been linked to a number of big-name veterans. These include Kyrie Irving, Fred VanVleet, and Dillon Brooks. It appears that the Rockets are going to been one of the most interesting teams to watch in the coming weeks. Follow all the latest NBA updates here at HotNewHipHop.

