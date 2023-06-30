Fat Joe appeared as a guest on ESPN recently, weighing in on the 2023 NBA draft. He unfortunately garnered some attention for claiming to like “Dick from Kansas,” meaning the Kansas Jayhawks’ Gradey Dick. The rapper was immediately clowned online for the comment, and now he’s taken to social media to respond.

“Shoutout to Cam’ron and Ma$e for not roasting me yet,” he said during a recent Instagram Live. “Everywhere I been going, they been like, ‘Yo, you like Dick from Kansas?’ His name is Gradey Dick, a white boy who’s dead nice in Kansas. But it’s okay,” Fat Joe continued. The artist insists that the jokes don’t bother him, as he’s confident in himself.

Fat Joe Likes Gradey Dick

Fat Joe continued, “And I’m too old to play the pause game. I’m for everybody. Hey, you take it how you want to. I’m very confident in who I am. I’m Joe Crack Da Don. I don’t play the pause game. That’s years ago. And aye, I don’t think nothing of it.” He then revealed that he didn’t even question the comment before he said it, claiming that he doesn’t have a problem with the ongoing jokes. “When I say stuff, I mean it,” he described, “I don’t know how to explain it to you. I don’t have a problem. He continued, “I didn’t think twice when I was talking to Stephen A. [Smith] at the draft. I didn’t think twice of what I said.” He went on, “People were like, ‘Yo, you’re trending right now.’ ‘Yo, you said Dick from Kansas.’ Yo bro, we go viral and we don’t even try.”

The NBA draft comment isn’t the only thing Fat Joe has defended recently. Earlier this week, he defended his use of the n-word during a podcast, calling controversy surrounding the use “mind-boggling.” He went on to say, “You obviously know I’m wit Black people all day. I fight for Black people, I fight for Latinos every day of my life.”

