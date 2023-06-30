Earning the title “Queen of Pop” is no easy feat. That’s why Madonna is a staple in the history of commercial music of the 20th century and beyond. She’s an incredible force with a career spanning four and half decades. Madonna is the best-selling female recording artist of all time. She has sold over 300 million records worldwide and is revered across the globe for her many contributions to music.

Madonna was set to embark on her twelfth concert tour, titled Madonna: The Celebration Tour, in July. However, she was admitted to ICU after a severe bacterial infection left her unresponsive. Thankfully, she’s been discharged and is recovering at home, but the tour has been postponed. The Celebration Tour was meant to kick off on July 15 in Canada and span 84 shows across several major cities. Nonetheless, Madonna has been an incomparable talent over the decades and remains one of the most influential artists of all time.

Early Success

American singer Madonna in New York, 1984. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)

After dropping out of college in 1978, Madonna relocated to the Big Apple to pursue dance professionally. A year later, she became involved with Dan Gilroy, which led to their formation of the band Breakfast Club. Madonna didn’t stay long with Breakfast Club, eventually starting another band, Emmy and the Emmys. Once again, she parted ways with the group, opting for a solo career.

After moderate success with her solo demos, Madonna began to work hard on self-promotion. She frequented nightclubs and gigs to get her music out into the world. This led to a signed deal with Sire Records. Her first two solo singles, “Everybody” and “Burning Up,” garnered significant buzz her way, spurring talks of an album incoming. Her debut album Madonna was released in 1983 and featured the now-timeless single “Holiday.”

Madonna’s Major Breakthrough

Madonna had already cemented herself as a major star by the mid-80s. She was a guitarist, dancer, drummer, singer, and trendsetter. However, by 1984, her second album, Like a Virgin, propelled her to superstardom. The album was a commercial triumph and is one of the most acclaimed and revered musical albums of the 20th century.

In addition to this, she enjoyed a seamless transition into film. Furthermore, Madonna established herself as a phenomenal live performer. Throughout the ’80s and ’90s, she quickly rose to icon status after a series of commercial successes. Albums like Who’s That Girl, Like A Prayer, and Confessions on a Dance Floor further proved her relevance each decade. On the flip side, appearances in the movies Dick Tracy, A League of Their Own, and Evita showed her versatility as an actress.

Since then, and up until the present day, Madonna has remained on the lips of millions. Although predominantly a pop artist, she has accommodated several genres into her sound. Her skills as a musical chameleon are also noteworthy because she continues to work with numerous artists of today. She has also earned widespread acclaim for her music videos, which feature captivating storytelling.

Collaboration With Hip Hop & R&B Artists

It’s been common knowledge for decades that Madonna can blend genres. As a legacy act, she has worked with many older and newer Hip Hop and R&B acts. She recently worked with The Weeknd and Playboi Carti on the single “Popular.” However, her catalog is filled with many more notable collaborations.

Madonna has worked with Babyface, Lil Wayne, Missy Elliott, Quavo, Swae Lee, Nas, Kanye West, and Nicki Minaj, among many others. Her interest in the genre has been long recorded. The Beastie Boys were the opening act on her first-ever global tour and she sampled Public Enemy early in her career.

