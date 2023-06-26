HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks‘ series has been a massive hit since its debut. The show follows one NFL team each pre-season, leading up to the start of the season. Fans of the NFL love the insider feel it gives viewers. Another reason for its success is that the show follows a different team each season. Last summer, the show followed the Detroit Lions. A team that is looking to come out of the NFL basement and into a winning franchise. This year, the choice was obvious of who would be appearing on the show.

The New York Jets will be the team appearing in this season of ‘Hard Knocks.’ The decision to make the Jets the team the show would follow had to be an easy one. The team welcomed one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time Aaron Rodgers, to the organization earlier this summer. However, Rodgers’ talents on the field aren’t the only thing that keeps the polarizing figure in the headlines. The future Hall of Famer has recently discussed his support of psychedelics and how they’ve completely changed his life.

HBO Finds Leading Man In Aaron Rodgers

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: #Jets will be the Hard Knocks team this season, a source tells Mike Florio.



The Jets publicly said they don't want to be assigned but it doesn't appear to matter, they can't decline once selected.



More here: https://t.co/6IkF2WXmI2 pic.twitter.com/PCiUrOihre — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 26, 2023

While Rodgers may have a captivating personality, the Jets QB isn’t much on talking with the media. However, something tells me he won’t be able to stay away from the cameras for this. While the show is a massive hit, it is well-known that teams around the league shy away from wanting the spotlight. Many feel the show is just an added headache to a stressful time in their season. Whatever the case may be, the Jets were the lucky winners this season.

The Jets sit in a similar situation as last season’s host, the Lions. A franchise desperately looking for success. New York finished last season 7-10, giving fans plenty of optimism heading into this Fall. Now with the addition of Rodgers, Jets fans are thinking Super Bowl. HBO has nailed the perfect team to host one of its biggest shows this season. Will you be tuning in? Let us know your thoughts on the show in our comment section. For the latest news in sports, keep it locked in here at HNHH.

