PnB Rock’s girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, mourned the late rapper on her Instagram Story, earlier this week. She shared a family photo of the two of them with their daughter.

“We miss you every second,” she captioned the photo.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – JUNE 10: PnB Rock performs onstage during Hot 97 Summer Jam 2018: “94′ ‘Til Infinty” at MetLife Stadium on June 10, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

PnB Rock and Sibounheuang’s daughter is named Xuri.

The post comes after Sibounheuang recently called on fans to stream PnB Rock’s “Luv Me Again.” He released the song just ten days before his death. It was his first independently released track.

She also recently reflected on the burden she’s been facing without PnB Rock in her life during an Instagram Live post.

“It’s just been tough without no help, without, you know, my protector and my provider here,” she said. “He did not have life insurance. No, he did not have a will. No, we didn’t have nothing set up. We’re so young [that] we don’t plan on death. I don’t get no death benefits. I don’t get nothing.”

“It’s really like, I’m just letting God use me,” she continued. “I’m just trusting God’s plan. I’m just being obedient. Like, if that’s what God [wants], then have your way.”

PnB Rock was shot and killed on September 2, 2022, at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles. He and Sibounheuang were dining together at the time. She’s said that PnB Rock saved her by pushing her under a table at the time of the shooting.

Police have since made three arrests in connection to the attack. They are reportedly still looking for a fourth suspect.

Revisit PnB Rock’s “Luv Me Again” below.

[Via]