As of January 20, Aquarius season is finally upon us. This means that several iconic artists will be celebrating their birthdays over the coming weeks, including Justin Timberlake. The Social Network star’s big day is today (January 31), and it marks his 42nd year here on Earth.

Of course, the R&B star has been in the public eye for the better part of his life. His early childhood in Memphis, Tennessee previously found him appearing on shows like Star Search and The All-New Mickey Mouse Club. By the late 90s, he made a name for himself as the youngest member of NSYNC, but would eventually leave in favour of a solo career.

Singer Justin Timberlake attends the Kenzo Menswear Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

His 2002 debut album, Justified, chiefly earned him two Grammy awards. By 2006, he really caught the world’s attention with FutureSex/LoveSounds. The hot and heavy project remains in rotation to this day, and boasts titles like “Summer Love” and “SexyBack” featuring Timbaland.

Timberlake and the renowned producer have since worked together numerous times over the years. In celebration of the former’s birthday today, we’re throwing it back to 2009 with their highly favoured “Carry Out” collaboration.

Appearing on Timba’s Shock Value II album, the track has since been streamed upwards of 120M times on Spotify alone. The same project also holds popular songs like “If We Ever Meet Again” with Katy Perry and “Morning After Dark” featuring Nelly Furtado.

It was an undeniably exquisite time in music, and absolutely deserves a revisit in celebration of Justin’s life and work.

Quotable Lyrics:

And if there’s room for dessert then I want a piece

Baby, get my order right, no errors

I’ma touch you in all the right areas

I can feed you, you can feed me

Girl, deliver that to me, come see me