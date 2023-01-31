carry out
Justin Timberlake Turns 42: Celebrate His Birthday & Revisit "Carry Out" With Timbaland
41 was a huge year for the former child star, as he earned an estimated $100M in the sale of his music catalogue. Here's hoping 42 brings just as many wins for the singer.
Hayley Hynes
Jan 31, 2023
