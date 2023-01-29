As generous as artists may want to be with their fans, kind hearts can’t stop the hustlers. Lil Pump recently took his shoes off his feet and gave them to a fan, who immediately tried to sell them for a grand. While we don’t know whether he was joking, we also don’t know how much Pump cared about the Air Forces he gifted them. After all, he does have a lot of shoes, but one rapper’s trash is another kid’s potential hustle.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Lil Pump attends the Mosh Pit Pop Up on October 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Moreover, the “Esketit” rapper touched down at the 2023 Sneaker Con on January 7 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In a video posted to his Instagram, Lil Pump showed the lucky fan’s excited reaction. When Pump offered him the Air Force 1s, the fan asked how much he had to pay, but the 22-year-old said it was all good. Also, the fan wanted to give Pump his Jordans, but he decided to just walk around with socks on instead. What’s more is that the rapper also signed the sneakers for him.

“I’m not even trying to sell it or make it a joke,” the fan said, “I’m gonna put these in my room.” However, in another TikTok video, the kid offers them for a thousand dollars, whether jokingly or not.

“You know, I’m in the line,” he started. “I’m like ‘Yo, Lil Pump, let me get your shoes, let me buy them off you.’ You know what he said? He said ‘I got you,’ gave me them for free, signed them. ‘February 1st,’ you already know.” Moreover, he was pointing at Pump’s signature, which had a scrawl next to his name.

“So if you want this, one grand, one grand,” he said before the video ends. However, right before it cuts out, a confused person in the background says “February?”

While it is confusing, it made for a pretty funny cut. Overall, maybe the kid isn’t serious, but Pump is nice to his fans regardless. Also, it’s not like he walked around the venue barefoot for much longer, as he bought some new kicks.

