Steph Curry is easily the greatest shooter to ever grace an NBA court. At this point, it is impossible to deny that Curry will likely finish his career as one of the 10 greatest players of all time. Overall, he has four titles to his name and he even has the three-point record.

At this stage in his career, Curry is still looking for more accolades. For instance, he and the Warriors would love to win a fifth NBA title since 2015. However, it is not going to be easy as the team has struggled at times this year. Although last night, they defeated the Memphis Grizzlies.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors is fouled on a three-point shot being defended by Brandon Clarke #15 and Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies in the third quarter at Chase Center on January 25, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Steph Curry Shines

During this game, Curry was downright impressive as he scored 34 points. He led all players in points, and it was also a huge night in terms of career milestones. For instance, in the clip down below, you can see Curry scoring his 21,000th point. Surprisingly, it was on a layup and not a three-pointer.

As far as scoring is concerned, he certainly won’t be reaching LeBron’s upcoming record anytime soon. Of course, LeBron is just 158 points away from beating Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record. It is likely that James will have over 40,000 points by the end of his historic career.

Curry and LeBron are two players who will forever be intertwined. Had it not been for Curry and his team’s brilliance, LeBron would probably have six or seven rings by now.

