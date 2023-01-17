Former NFL Star Jerrell Powe Arrested For Kidnapping
The alleged victim told police he was kidnapped and being forced to withdraw money from a bank.
The internet has been buzzing this week with news regarding sports stars’ controversies, and Jerrell Powe was an unlikely addition. The former NFL star played for Ole Miss before being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs. He would move on to the Houston Texans and also played for the Washington Commanders before being released in 2015. Powe officially retired in 2017.
He has kept a low profile over the years without returning to the spotlight. However, several news outlets reported Powe was arrested in Mississippi in connection to a kidnapping.
NBC News reports Powe was arrested alongside an alleged accomplice, 35-year-old Gavin Bates. It was further said that at least one arrest was at a Chase Bank.
Details regarding this case are unclear, but it was stated that a victim, a man, told police he was kidnapped “against his will.” The man also reportedly shared with officers that he was being “forced to withdraw money” from the bank.
Powe nor his alleged accomplice have issued statements about the allegations. It’s stated the former footballer remains in police custody at the time of this publication. The investigation is ongoing, but the alleged victim is safe, said authorities.
Meanwhile, Powe isn't the only NFLer to make headlines.