YNW Melly spent yet another holiday season behind bars as he awaits his murder trial but his family’s making sure that he’s in good spirits.

Jamie King, YNW Melly’s mother, took to Instagram where she shared a photo of a letter Melly sent her recently. King and her family paid a visit to Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale, Florida to wish Melly a merry Christmas. However, they weren’t able to visit him inside the facility. Instead, they held signs outside in hopes that Melly would see their message.

In the letter, Melly expressed his utmost appreciation for King, his grandma, and B-Slime for showing up for him.

“Damn, y’all made my night, my whole month. So glad I seen y’all, I hope you see me. I know y’all did right when you went screaming ‘I SEE HIM,’ they made you leave,” YNW Melly wrote. “Lit da whole jail up. Even tho they tried to make it da worst, still you found a way to make it the BEST.”

“I will always be here to make your darkest nights bright even if I have to bring the light to you son I love you [YNW Melly] so much my 1st born,” she wrote.

While YNW Melly appears to be in good spirits, he expressed concerns about jail conditions last month. In a series of statements, Melly explained how he feared for his life due to the treatment he faced from jail officials.

“I am being subjected to cruel and unusual treatment at the hands of deputies and high-ranking staff of the Broward Sheriff’s Office,” he said. “I have been threatened by Deputies, Lieutenants and Sergeants. They say ‘they will hide me from the world’ and threaten to ‘beat my ass every day.’ If I tell my lawyers they will lie and say I hit them first.”

We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding YNW Melly’s case.