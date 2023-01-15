FX has shared a new trailer for the sixth and final season of Snowfall. The official synopsis states the season will take place in 1986 as “civil war threatens to destroy the Saint family.”

“Franklin is faced with losing everyone he loves and everything he’s built,” the description reads. “And getting through it will mean out-maneuvering the KGB, the DEA and the CIA, as well as avoiding the LAPD’s corrupt C.R.A.S.H units. When everyone has their backs against the wall, who will they become in order to survive?”

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: (L-R) Carter Hudson, Gail Bean, Walter Mosley, Devyn A. Tyler, Isaiah John, Damson Idris, Michael Hyatt, Angela Lewis, Amin Joseph, and Dave Andron of FX’s ‘Snowfall’ pose for a portrait during the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour. (Photo by JSquared Photography/Getty Images)

Snowfall first aired back in 2017 revolving around the first crack epidemic and its impact on Los Angeles. The series stars Damson Idris, Carter Hudson, Emily Rios, and more.

Co-creator Dave Andron recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the upcoming sixth season. He admitted that the final episodes will feel a “little heavier” than usual.

“I think we’ve always tried to keep a bit of the light touch in this show,” he said. “Obviously, the show is about very serious things and about a very dark moment in American history. We’ve tried to kind of find some of the levity in that because there is a lot of humor in the situations in the world, and it’s part of how people survive day to day. I think this last season, the story has to ultimately be a tragedy, and this last season is going to feel, I think, a little heavier.”

He further said: “The last two seasons I think you can feel the moments when we’re trying to have things have a lighter touch, and then the last two episodes settle into a very specific tone. And I think the last season is going to be more represented by that tone.”

Season six will air on February 22 at 10:00 PM, ET. Check out the new trailer for season six of Snowfall below.

