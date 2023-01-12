Drake is one of the biggest artists in the entire world. Considering he is such a big draw, it should come as no surprise that he has various brand deals. These days, he even has his own NOCTA brand which is under the Nike umbrella. Furthermore, he even has a Jumpman deal.

If you are a sneakerhead, you know that this Jumpman deal has led to a whole plethora of sneakers. From the Air Jordan 8 to 10 to 12, Drake has delivered some fantastic offerings. Overall, it remains to be seen if he will ever drop another Jordan Brand sneaker. However, the chances are looking good.

Rapper Drake performs onstage during “Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert” at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Drake x Jumpman

In a recent post to his Instagram story, Drake showed off his OVO Jordan 10s. Additionally, he made it very clear that these kicks were signed by none other than Jerry Seinfeld. This is quite the meeting of the minds, and for Drake, it is a massive flex.

In addition to this, Drake also wrote “run back my Jordan deal.” Needless to say, it is very clear that the artist wants to remain part of the Jordan Brand family. Whether or not this leads to new shoes, still remains to be seen. However, the odds are fairly decent if he stays with them for a long time.

Image via Drake

If you remember, Drake was going to leave Nike for Adidas back in 2018. However, the Pusha T beef ultimately led to a change of heart. It remains one of the wildest stories in the history of sneaker deals.

