There was a time when it was believed we were at the end of Childish Gambino. Following the 2016 release of Donald Glover’s acclaimed Awaken, My Love!, the multihyphenate entertainer suggested he was retiring his musical persona. However, it looks like he’s had a change of heart because he switched things up on the Golden Globes red carpet.

“No, that was out in the ethos,” Glover told Laverne Cox as she interviewed him for E! “You don’t have to worry about that. [Childish Gambino] be back. He’s here right now.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Donald Glover attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Read More: Donald Glover May Not Be Finished With Childish Gambino

“I’m making music right now,” he continued. “I love it. I’m actually working [on it]. I’m in the studio. I’ve been, like, bringing people in—like secret people. Like, working on little things. But I’ve just been, like, making it for fun for right now. But soon, something will happen I promise. Something will happen.”

In 2017, Glover suggested that he was ready to rid himself of his Childish Gambino music fame.

“There’s nothing worst than like a third sequel, like a third movie and we’re like, ‘Again?'” he shared at the time. “You know, I like it when something’s good and when it comes back there’s a reason to come back, there’s a reason to do that.”

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY; NO COMMERCIAL USE) Childish Gambino performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Read More: Childish Gambino Gives Fans Insight Into His Next Project

A year later, at the Grammys, he doubled down on possible retirement. Yet, in subsequent years, including 2022’s interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Glover revealed he had returned to making music. The singer looked like he was looking forward to sharing his new efforts. Still, he hasn’t given insight into any release dates.

Check out his Kimmel interview below.

[via]