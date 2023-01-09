Rather than waiting until New Music Friday, this week we’ve got some tracks to share with you on Monday. Coming through with “LET’S” is London-based artist Rarelyalways, whose latest arrival is sure to help start your week on a high note.

The single arrived earlier today (January 9), along with another titled “Voice note 0142.” Together, these form the preview for the rising star’s debut album, Work, due out later this year.

Along with “LET’S,” Rarely collaborates with director MadeInEden on the accompanying music video. In the clip, he engages in a pillow fight on a snowy rooftop in London.

“Got rid of the bronze, ‘cuz your rare like gold / Weighed up the cons, still pursuing goals,” he raps. “I ain’t finna front, this ain’t the real one, hold / I trust, ain’t gotta look thru your phone.”

A press release reveals that the artist’s early musical influences came from the time he spent drumming alongside his father. Rarely went on to attend the prestigious BRIT School, where he fine-tuned his skills before landing gigs in South London.

His sound has been described as “the intersection of hip-hop and experimental jazz wrapped in an ominous, abstract style.”

Rarelyalways’ debut album is set to debut on March 10. Both of today’s new arrivals will appear on the tracklist, alongside unreleased songs like “Msg” and “Fire.”

From the looks of the project’s Apple Music page, no features will appear on the 14-track effort.

Stream Rarelyalways’ “LET’S” and “Voice note 0142” below. Afterward, tell us your thoughts on the new tracks in the comments.

