Star 2 is well on his way to becoming a household name in music. He effortlessly blends elements of hip-hop, R&B and pop into a sound that’s all his own.

On Friday (January 6), he dropped off his first release of 2023, “Pain.” The song marks the second collaboration between him and up-and-comer Lil Poppa. The first of which is 2021’s “Real Life.” The new track arrives alongside an accompanying music video.

On “Pain,” the duo further showcases their undeniable chemistry. The song finds both artists addressing their respective pain and trauma, as well as their vices. “This pain I’m feelin’ inside, it comes and goes, the nightmare / If you were in my shoes, you’d feel the same way / It’s OK, it’s my pain, I’ll find a way to fix it,” Star 2 sings in the melodic hook.

Lil Poppa follows suit, candidly rapping, “I be tryna find myself ’cause I’m missin’ / Probably won’t be proud of myself ’til I fix it / I can tell I’m walkin’ through hell, but can’t feel sh*t / Probably from all of these drugs that I’m mixin’.” The twinkling piano melody and 808s provide them with an appropriate soundscape to express themselves over.

Although Star 2 is yet to release a full-length project, he’s continuing to stay relevant through singles like this, which flaunt his emotive lyrics. Furthermore, the list of the names he’s collaborated with is rather impressive as well, including Soulja Boy, Mozzy and Luh Kel. We’ll certainly be sure to be on the lookout for his debut project, which will hopefully arrive in the near future.

Make sure to stream Star 2 and Lil Poppa’s “Pain” on Spotify down below. Comment your thoughts on the track afterwards. Finally, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates and releases.

Quotable Lyrics:

Gotta roll me a wood just to feel good

Don’t ask me why I’m smokin’ hella kush

‘Cause this sh*t helps me cope with my pain

I don’t like takin’ drugs, but I feel like it’s the only way