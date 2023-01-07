2022 was an undeniably huge year for several of our favourite female rappers. Consequently, it looks like there’s only more to come in 2023. Kicking off the first New Music Friday of the year with a bang is none other than social media star Lexy Panterra. She dropped off her “Bad Bitch” single and music video yesterday (January 6).

A press release markedly describes the song as a “woman’s first anthem” that’s all about living life with authentic energy. According to the artist, that’s what truly makes one a “Bad Bitch.”

Recording artist Lexy Panterra attends the Los Angeles premiere of “Surviving Sex Trafficking” at Landmark’s Nuart Theatre on March 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

In the accompanying visual, Panterra explicitly dances amongst a group of diverse women. Her radiant confidence obviously shines through on camera. “The single cover art is a statement for women in Iran who are not able to be their authentic selves,” PR additionally notes.

“I’ve been experimenting with music for a long time. I love all kinds of genres,” Lexy previously said of her work. “With this new single, I really wanted to concentrate on women’s empowerment and what makes us strong and unique. We made it pop with the music video with all my girls and I hope all the fans really enjoy this.”

In the past, the rising star has worked with the likes of Lil Yachty and Shaun Frank, as well as Prologic and Marshmello.

Stream Lexy Panterra’s “Bad Bitch” on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, tell us your thoughts on the new track in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

I’m gettin’ money in a different country

I wake up, eat breakfast at night time

I got guys tryna spoil me, wanna give more to me

‘Cuz I stay wet as a pipeline

[Via]