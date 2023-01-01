Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green has passed away at the age of 45, the band confirmed on Sunday. His death comes just days after the group announced he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Modest Mouse frontman Isaac Brock confirmed that Green had passed in a post on Instagram.

“I don’t know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah,” Brock wrote. “He laid down to rest and simply faded out. I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time. These will come later, and from many people.”

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 22: Musician Jeremiah Green of Modest Mouse performs on stage at Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater on September 22, 2021 in San Diego, California.

“Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get,” he further said. “Above all, Jeremiah was about love. We love you.”

Modest Mouse guitarist Simon O’Connor added in a post of his own: “Jeremiah, You are the reason I joined Modest Mouse. You are selfless, hilarious, brave, and exceptionally kind. I would look at you from across the stage and you knew when I was feeling lost and needed assurance.”

Green was a founding member of Modest Mouse back in 1993. He stayed with the group through 2003, before taking a year-long break. Green then returned in 2004 and remained with the group until his passing.

Modest Mouse released their debut album, This Is a Long Drive for Someone with Nothing to Think About, in 1996. Their biggest singles include “Float On,” “Ocean Breathes Salty,” “Dashboard,” “Missed the Boat,” and more.

He was married to Lauren Green, with whom he shares one son.

