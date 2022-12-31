2022 has been a rather redeeming year for Roddy Ricch. After last year’s LIVE LIFE FAST didn’t exactly live up to expectations, he took a brief break from dropping music.

Additionally, the world was witness to him deleting his Twitter account following a snippet receiving widespread criticism earlier this year. On Thursday (December 29), however, the Compton native made headlines for getting into a heated exchange with some paparazzi.

Rapper Roddy Ricch performs onstage during the “Twelve Carat Toothache” tour at State Farm Arena on October 18, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The incident occurred while the “Down Below” rapper was out in L.A., appearing to be loading a baby seat into the trunk of his car. After his security guard warns the paparazzi to back up, he proceeds to cross the street. Roddy doesn’t hesitate to flash him the finger as he’s doing so. After all, he does continue to film the 24-year-old, who evidently isn’t happy upon realizing this. The Compton native subsequently decides to approach the cameraman.

He repeatedly tells the paparazzi to turn his camera off and stop recording. “Turn that off, ’cause I wanna talk to you like a man,” he pleads.

“You was the first dude that walked up on me. You walked up on me, bro. Don’t walk up on me. This is real life, don’t walk up on me. I’m handling my personal business, you walking up on me. This ain’t that bro, I’m living real life,” Roddy states. He ends by telling the cameraman, “Leave me the f*ck alone.”

Roddy Ricch wasn’t feeling the paparazzi approaching him so things got heated 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/4jfKDm8Izs — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 30, 2022

After a string of impressive mixtapes, including his Feed Tha Streets series, the Compton native dropped his debut album Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial in December 2019. Of course, this was backed by his biggest single to date in the megahit, “The Box.”

Last month, he returned to drop off the third instalment of his infamous series, Feed Tha Streets III. Although it does follow a similar formula to past Roddy projects, as a whole, it showcases his confidence and effortlessly melodic flow.

What are your thoughts on paparazzi disturbing celebrities while they’re out in public? Comment down below. Finally, make sure to stay tuned to HNHH for the latest updates in music and pop culture.

