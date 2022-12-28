Usher is mourning the death of his beloved Grandmother, Tina. The crooner took to social media to reveal the loss of his late grandmother with his 10.6 million followers. “I LOVE U MORE,” he captioned a series of photos the late matriarch.

“It’s taken me a few days to come to grips with the fact that my Grandma Tina is no longer with me. I’m praying for clarity and strength for all whom relied on her. Her daily devotion was to help those in need and she did just that. It was her life’s work. She was truly a prayer warrior for me and so many others. I feel a bit lost right now.”

Usher’s ode to his grandmother didn’t end there. He opened up about how he’s coping with the traumatic loss. “Part of me is trying to be strong, for others. Her belief was that GOD always has a plan. I’m trying to understand that right now. And the other half of me continues to break silently. We were just laughing days ago. I really thought we had more time.”

Ernestine Carter died in her Chattanooga home on Christmas Eve. She was 87 years old. “When I was lost, she was always there,” Usher continued. I needed the perfect Bible verse to suit the reality of what I was facing at the time she’s provided it.” The Grammy Award winning singer ended the heartfelt message with a quote from a friend.

“Someone told me just today, ‘Keep in mind that it’s only sad b/c we miss them and that’s us being selfish and rightfully so but it’s really a congratulatory celebration b/c they’re at the ultimate place forever!’ I believe that. She will be missed very much.”

The news of Miss Ernestine’s passing comes on the heels of Usher announcing that 50 more shows will be adding to his Las Vegas Residency in 2023. Our thoughts and prayers are with the singer at this time.