Kim Kardashian says that she “hated” the way she felt while visiting the White House in 2018. Kardashian reflected on the trip during her recent appearance on the Angie Martinez IRL Podcast.

“I hated how I felt when I went into the White House for the first time and I didn’t know half of anything that they were saying – like all of the clemency talk, and all the attorney lingo and everything that they were talking about,” she said. “I literally was sitting there, like texting my attorney that was next to me.”

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 10: Kim Kardashian attends the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Kardashian went to the White House to meet with then-President Donald Trump on behalf of Alice Marie Johnson. Trump later commuted Johnson’s sentence. She had been handed a life sentence in 1996 over nonviolent drug charges.

“I was to the point where I didn’t even know like all of the abbreviations in the White House, so they were like okay this person at the DOJ, and I was like ‘What is the DOJ?'” she continued, before adding, “And my attorney was like, come on Department of Justice and she kept texting me all this stuff but I was never too embarrassed to ask.”

Kardashian added: “I think that sometimes like you go into something and you like I should know all this stuff.”

The White House eventually invited Kardashian back to further discuss clemency.

Kardashian recently studied to receive a law degree. She says that her late father, attorney Robert Kardashian, would be proud of her efforts.

Check out Kim Kardashian’s appearance on the Angie Martinez IRL Podcast below. Elsewhere in the interview, she discussed her relationship with Kanye West.

[Via]