After hearing his fans beg and plead for the past two years, Marc E. Bassy has finally brought his Man Makes Plans project to streaming platforms. Landing on Friday (December 23), it consists of 12 unique titles – all featureless – and reminds the world exactly why the 35-year-old deserves all the flowers.

When originally sharing his work on April 3rd of 2020, he took to Twitter to share a SoundCloud link. “‘Man Makes Plans’ – a little collection I’ve been sitting on [that] the team said I have to give to the people.”

“Man makes plans” – a little collection I’ve been sitting on the team said I had to give to the people. https://t.co/rmiOyMJFSn pic.twitter.com/KzSubW6Rsg — MARC E. BASSY (@MARCEBASSY) April 3, 2020

Immediately, comments came flooding in, begging Bassy to add the songs to Spotify. All this time later, the world has finally gotten its wish.

He previously teased the exciting news earlier this month in another tweet. “Ask and you shall receive! I’m putting out a B-sides project of songs – previously only available on SoundCloud – on all streaming platforms,” the singer wrote.

man makes plans…

… and god laughs.

COMING SOON EVERYWHERE pic.twitter.com/nvrPjSgMPP — MARC E. BASSY (@MARCEBASSY) December 12, 2022

“When putting out an album, I always try to make it the most cohesive experience for listeners. ‘Man Makes Plans’ is a collection of some of my favourite pieces that ended up on the editing room floor. They deserve better.”

Additionally, Bassy let readers know that he’ll be “re-releasing some discontinued merch” and announcing a “special contest” in the near future.

“Thank you for your ongoing support, it means the world to me. Happy holidays!” his message concludes.

Stream Marc E. Bassy’s Man Makes Plans project on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, tell us your top three favourite titles in the comment section.

Man Makes Plans Tracklist: