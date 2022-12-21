It’s been nearly two months since NFL coach Adam Zimmer’s tragic and sudden death.

A report released on Friday (December 16) indicates some new details surrounding his passing.

Minnesota Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer stands on the sidelines in the second quarter of the game against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Minnesota’s Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed Zimmer’s official cause of death to be chronic alcohol use.

Reports from ESPN indicate that police officers were called to perform a welfare check on the night of his passing (October 31). They subsequently found him deceased. In addition to discovering his body, Zimmer also had bruising and blood pooling around his eye.

Launching shortly after in order to discover the cause of death, the investigation is now over upon the official announcement.

At the time of his death, Zimmer was serving as an assistant defensive backs coach and offensive analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals.

On November 1, the Bengals released a statement confirming his passing. “Our organization has had the privilege of knowing and working with the Zimmer family for 15 years. We have the highest regard for Mike and Adam, and we are incredibly saddened by this tragic news. Mike and Adam were more than just coaches for us – they were friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Zimmer family at this time,” wrote Mike Brown, the team’s President.

Adam is the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach, Mike Zimmer. Throughout his 16-year career working in the NFL, the 38-year-old also worked for the Vikings, as well as the New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs.

Beginning with his first job in the league in 2006, he served as the Saints’ assistant linebacker coach. He was hired by the Chiefs for the same position in 2010. He later joined the Bengals as an assistant defensive backs coach in 2013, before joining the Vikings as a linebackers coach in 2014.

Furthermore, he continued to work various roles for the Vikings organization under his father’s head coaching duties for the next seven years. Afterwards, he rejoined the Bengals for another stint earlier this season.

Rest in peace, Adam Zimmer. Our condolences go out to the Zimmer family at this time.

