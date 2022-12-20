Mandy Rose was fired by the WWE last week in a move that angered a whole lot of fans. The former NXT champion was dropped by the company because of her content on the OnlyFans competitor, FanTime. Rose had been posting some racy photos of herself, and the company didn’t like that.

The WWE claims they were trying to protect its brand and its image. For instance, a few years ago, Vince McMahon urged wrestlers to stop using third-party platforms. Overall, it was a controversial request that has ultimately led to the firing of a star in the NXT division.

Mandy Rose attends Meet WWE Superstars during 2018 New York Comic Con at The Queer Lounge at Javits Center on October 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Mandy Rose Persists

Since her firing, Mandy Rose has continued to make content on FanTime. She understands that there are plenty of fans out there who still want to see her content, and she is taking advantage. Consequently, Rose has been able to make a lot of money despite her lack of employment.

According to TMZ, Rose’s agent Malki Kawa has unveiled that Rose is making a whopping $500,000 right now. It is expected that by the new year she could reach the $1 million mark. Additionally, it has been made clear that she is making more on FanTime then she would have with the WWE.

Mandy Rose, Sonya DeVille, Cathy Kelley and Paige attend Meet WWE Superstars during 2018 New York Comic Con at The Queer Lounge at Javits Center on October 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

When Rose was first let go, fans noted that the WWE has always exploited the sexuality of its women competitors. Furthermore, some were of the belief that the WWE was simply upset because they couldn’t get a cut of what Rose was doing.

Overall, the fans seem to be on Rose’s side throughout all of this, and she is currently winning. Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates on this developing story.

[Via]