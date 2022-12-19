Tom Cruise has shared a video from the set of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning to promote Top Gun: Maverick. In the clip posted to Paramount Pictures’ YouTube page, he jumps out of a plane over South Africa.

“Hey everyone,” Cruise began. “Here we are over stunning South Africa, where we’re filming ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning’ parts one and two. And I didn’t want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theaters and thank you for supporting ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’”

“Where was I?” he asked while free-falling. “Oh yeah. Thank you for supporting ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and thank you for allowing us to entertain you. It truly is the honor of a lifetime.”

“I’m running out of altitude, so I have to get back to work,” he said lastly. “We have to get this shot. You have a very safe and happy holiday, we’ll see you at the movies.”

Top Gun: Maverick will begin streaming on Paramount+ on Thursday, December 22. The film released in theaters back in May, over thirty years after the release of the original movie. It earned $1.488 billion worldwide at the box office, the most of Cruise’s entire career. In addition to Cruise, the movie stars Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, and Ed Harris.

As for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, the film is due to hit theaters on July 14, 2023. In a previously released promo for the film, Cruise also hung off of an airplane. That video was released back in September.

