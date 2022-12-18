In the summer, Asian Doll caught our attention with her Let’s Do A Drill album. The 21-track project boasts features from Bandmanrill, 2rare, Iffy Foreign, as well as Tay Money, among others. Since then, she’s been busy with a handful of singles like “Prettiest Problem” and “Come Outside.” Additionally, she’s also shared “Childs Play” with Dee Billz and TaTa.

Before the year closes out, the Dallas-born lyricist has one last song for fans. Along with that comes the exciting announcement of an EP dropping in the new year. On her “Sky Falling” track, Asian lets the world know what’s coming next from her.

The nearly two-and-a-half-minute-long song marks the beginning of the 26-year-old’s collaboration with Vydia. The music tech company will be providing her with “a suite of services.”

Among them are “video and audio supply chain, global distribution, analytics, rights management, payments, and detailed revenue reporting in support of her upcoming EP release.”

Throughout “Sky Falling,” Asian Doll specifically reflects on the ups and downs of her personal life. Even with some tough battles to face, she refuses to let anyone make her feel inferior or stop her from finding success.

“I’m so excited to team up with Vydia, for my next projects,” the rap diva said in a statement via a press release. “It’s time to TAKOVA!”

Additionally, the tech company’s Label and Artist Relations Manager, Sweetness, added, “I have been a fan of Asian Doll from day one, [and] can’t wait to see what we accomplish in 2023 with Vydia support on our side.”

Finally, stream Asian Doll’s “Sky Falling” on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, find a selection of other new releases on our Fire Emoji playlist update here.

Quotable Lyrics:

Tryna hide my pain, I’m in this house alone

I got addicted to this money, left my friends alone

Don’t know how tell my family that “I really love you long”

I told myself I had my back, how you gon’ do me wrong?