During his recent appearance on Power 106 Los Angeles’ LA Leakers, California-born rapper R-Mean made it known that he and Justin Credible have a joint album on the way. Thankfully, fans didn’t have to wait long between his undeniably impressive freestyle and the release date, as the 11-track effort landed on Friday (December 16).

Previously released titles from the project include “God Flows” with B-Real and a solo title from the rapper called “The Gemini Effect.” Additionally, his “Yalla Habibi” collab with French Montana and “Enemies” with BlocBoy JB and S4G4 made it on his new arrival.

New songs from R-Mean include “Mind of a Maniac” as well as “Play This At My Funeral” with Jay Critch. Later on the tracklist, we hear him shine on “Angel with One Wing” and “Rooting For Me.”

As we mentioned earlier, the “Kings” hitmaker didn’t hold back during his LA Leakers freestyle. Marking his first appearance on the beloved series since 2017, this time around he rapped over two Scott Storch instrumentals.

Firstly, he annihilated The Game’s “Westside Story,” and later, he went on to take down Fat Joe and Remy Ma’s “Lean Back” beat.

“Teaching’ ‘em lessons, came here to give the Leakers the business, and he ‘finna witness / Word to Nipsey, preach independence / A beacon of hope to my people, this sh*t deeper than lyrics,” are among the bars he crafted on the spot.

Finally, stream Justin Credible Presents: R-Mean on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, let us know what titles are your favourite in the comments.

Justin Credible Presents: R-Mean Tracklist: