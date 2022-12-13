For 6ix9ine, life never seems to be easy. The New Yorker is no stranger to trouble. From feuding with other rappers to going ghost on his own legal team without paying them, he always seems to be in the middle of some drama. Now, he’s in hot water once again – this time for allowing his guards to get careless with their assault weapons during his stay at a Miami condo.

As TMZ reports, the “GOOBA” artist is receiving a ban from a boujee apartment complex down south. While in Florida, he typically crashes with Nelk Boys member SteveWillDoIt at his SLS Lux Property residence. After seeing how his entourage acts, however, the building’s association promptly shut that down.

Tekashi 6ix9ine attends Made In America – Day 2 on September 1, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage)

A letter obtained by the outlet states that 6ix9ine came for a visit at the end of October. With him was a collection of bodyguards, who were openly carrying assault weapons with them.

Furthermore, one of the security staffers is said to have “casually left his assault weapon on his bag.” Afterward, he “walked away from it briefly to talk with others.” Understandably so, this is cause for major concern.

The documents additionally note that the condo board is “aware of the bounty placed on 6ix9ine’s life in exchange for information regarding others and [his own] provocative antics” following his prison stint.

At the end of the day, the association feels as though having the 26-year-old in the vicinity creates a “dangerous situation for its residents, guests, employees, and staff members.”

TMZ has clarified that it’s unclear if unsafe things were occurring during 6ix9ine’s stays. However, they did obtain a video of someone with a gun waiting for the controversial celebrity outside.

In happier news, Tekashi caused a serious stir online earlier this month. Surprisingly, photos of him proposing in Dubai appeared online. Read more about that here, and check back later for more hip-hop news updates.

[Via]