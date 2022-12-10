6ix9ine is taking cuffing season seriously this year, according to a new report from HipHopDX. Photos of the rapper in Dubai with a new woman have been making rounds online. Specifically, they’re causing speculation that the pair went through with an engagement.

Earlier this week, DJ Akademiks shared a photo on Instagram. In it, we see the “GOOBA” hitmaker on one knee in front of an elaborate floral display. “Will you marry me?” bright lights in the centre read. His partner holds his hand in a tight white dress as he proposes.

At this time, it remains unclear if the romantic moment was him legitimately popping the question, or just a set-up for a music video or other project.

Though the woman’s face remains mostly hidden in the image, she looks to be different than 6ix9ine’s most recent girlfriend, Jade. Born Rachel Wattley, the rapper’s ex found herself under arrest back in August on domestic violence charges. At the time, she allegedly punched him during a night out at a Miami club.

Footage that went viral online shows a group of women (including his then-partner of four years) arguing with the New Yorker. As they were standing in the street, one of them tries to swing at Tekashi. Immediately afterward, he heads to a car to wait for law enforcement to arrive.

According to the police report, officers saw the couple leave the club in a verbal argument. 6ix9ine also reportedly told them that Wattley assaulted him, and they observed the marks left on his face from the incident.

Witnesses helped them piece together the full story. Jade is said to have hit the 26-year-old, later attempting to grab his chain. Even with the physical altercation, though, the recording artist wasn’t interested in pressing charges.

Since then, they seem to have gone their separate ways. Most recently, 6ix9ine has been romantically linked to the ex-girlfriend of the late Pop Smoke, Alyssa Danielle.

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021 at FTX Arena on December 17, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images,)

Back in October, he publicly addressed the rumours surrounding them, as did she. Read what 6ix9ine had to say about all the drama here, and check back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.