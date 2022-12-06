“Goblin Mode” Declared Oxford’s 2022 Word Of The Year
The word previously became popular thanks to Julia Fox.
Oxford University Press has announced that “goblin mode” takes home the title of “word of the year” in 2022.
According to CNN, the English dictionary’s publishers shared the big news on Monday (December 5). It was chosen by an online public vote for the first time this year.
The Oxford definition of “goblin mode” is a specific type of behavior. It’s described as “unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations.” However, the literal definition isn’t why it’s been picked.
The phrase blew up earlier this year. At the time, someone jokingly claimed that Julia Fox said she was going to go “goblin mode.”
It also became relatable to people around the world as they emerged from the laziness of COVID lockdowns. The pandemic caused many to enter their own versions of “goblin mode,” bringing a fresh relatability to the term.
As a result, it received 93 percent (318,956 votes) of the public vote, beating out words like “metaverse” and “#IStandWith” in the process.
In a statement, Oxford Languages President Casper Grathwohl says the word is a reflection of the world we’re living in today. “Given the year we’ve just experienced, ‘Goblin mode’ resonates with all of us who are feeling a little overwhelmed at this point,” he wrote.
He further related the popularity of the world to the rise of platforms like BeReal and TikTok. “People are embracing their inner goblin, and voters choosing ‘goblin mode’ as the word of the year tells us the concept is likely here to stay,” he continued.
What’s your word of the year? Comment down below and let us know. Additionally, check back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.