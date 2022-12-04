When it comes to pure hype and energy, few have embodied those sounds in hip-hop quite like Sheck Wes over the past few years. Known for incredible bangers like “Mo Bamba” and “Live Sheck Wes,” the Harlem MC is known to inject every beat he rides with much aggression. Most recently, he dropped “PAIN!” as his third single of the year.

NOVI SAD, SERBIA – JULY 11: Sheck Wes performs during Day Four of Exit Festival at the Petrovaradin Fortress on July 11, 2021 in Novi Sad, Serbia. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

Much like “LFG!” from back in October, the fast and bouncy trap beat is what gives the track much of its aggressive foundation. However, the instrumental on “PAIN!” doesn’t have as many distorted synths as his past singles. Also, his verse delivery is much more understated on this track. Instead of directing rage into his bars, he lets his ad-libs go wild and make the instrumental that much more energetic. Moreover, it’s a very interesting contrast that Sheck is working with. After all, he’s both a popular rapper and professional basketball player. He’s got to know how to play both positions to a tee at this point.

More specifically, the instrumental on “PAIN!” is decidedly nocturnal and as subtle as a hard trap song could be. Some faint and glistening keys provide some semblance of melody or tones, but the drums take up most of the ambiance. Everything’s slightly distorted: the fast hi-hats, dry claps, and the booming bass that makes those frequencies come together. In fact, it might remind listeners of older songs of his like “YKTS.”

As mentioned previously, the 24-year-old’s flow on “PAIN!” is much more subdued than some of his biggest moments. However, it doesn’t take away from the aggression or the energy. If anything, it adds an extra layer of menace and confidence to the track. The ad-libs float behind, and while they’re less present in the mix, the energy of Sheck’s shouts is infectious. As he continues to prove with tracks like “Stick” with Dreamville, his energy is as catchy as any great melody out there.

NEW PAIN TONIGHT ! ECUADOR ALL IN THE AIR !!! 🚬🇪🇨💨🦁🇸🇳🦁🇸🇳🦁🇸🇳 pic.twitter.com/GgTirSUpau — Sheck Jesus (@sheckwes) November 29, 2022

You can check out Sheck Wes’s latest single on your preferred streaming service. Also, peep the music video below and some of the most standout lines on “PAIN!”

Quotable Lyrics

Pull up on Sheck Jesus, you’ll get blessed, b***h (B***h)

Maoda on my rider, buzzins on my guest list (Buzza)

Sheck Wes flexed up on her, sex up on his next b***h

I’m from Harlem World where they really vampin’ (B***h)