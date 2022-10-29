24-year-old Sheck Wes has spent much of 2022 teasing new music, and as October comes to a close, he’s finally delivered. On Friday (October 28), the Harlem-born rapper dropped off an amped-up single called “LFG!” on which he brings his signature excitable energy to listeners.

“We can’t f*ck with police / Cause I got protect / I came from the mud n*gga / I came from the jects,” the multihyphenate reminds his fans on his latest release.

“LFG!” follows Wes’ appearance on Dreamville’s D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape, where the New York native landed on the moshpit-friendly song, “Stick,” alongside names like J. Cole and J.I.D.

Aside from his musical endeavours, the Mud Boy artist has also been busy playing professional basketball for the national team in Paris, leading them to a second-place victory in the LNB Pro B championship.

Fans also may have seen the recording artist walking down runways/modelling in fashion campaigns for various brands around the world in cities like Dubai, London, and his hometown of NYC.

The last full-length project we received from Sheck Wes was in 2018 when he shared his debut, Mudboy via Cactus Jack/G.O.O.D. Music/Interscope Records. Since then, fans have been long awaiting his sophomore effort, which is sure to live up to its predecessor if his latest song is any indication.

Stream “LFG!” on Spotify or Apple Music below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop music updates from all of your favourite artists.

Quotable Lyrics:

We can’t f*ck with police

Cause I got protect

I came from the mud n*gga

I came from the jects