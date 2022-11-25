Kanye West’s 2024 campaign is underway, apparently, and it’s earned a response from Vivica A Fox.

On Thanksgiving, the Chicago artist shared a series of videos formally announcing his presidential bid in the next election.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 12: Kanye West attends the “The Greatest Lie Ever Sold” Premiere Screening on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for DailyWire+)

One of the videos includes a montage of media personalities who criticized him in recent weeks, including Vivica A Fox. On her Fox Soul show, she encouraged others to boycott him. The criticism stemmed from his Drink Champs interview where he doubled down on anti-Semitic tropes while making false remarks about George Floyd’s death.

“Yo, Kanye. Eff you. And I mean that with everything inside of me,” she says in the clip included in Ye’s campaign video. “You got to cancel him. And I know we not trying to be in a cancel culture but we got to hit him in his pockets now. Because he, obviously, doesn’t care about the African-American culture.”

Her comments were apparently made on the same day that Adidas froze Kanye’s bank accounts and sued him for $275M in advertising fees.

Ye didn’t necessarily provide context behind Vivica A Fox’s comments during the campaign video. However, she made it clear that he’s being selective about her commentary. Fox, specifically, targeted Kanye over his comments about George Floyd, which she reiterated in response to his campaign video.

“Now dawling if you gonna use a clip featuring me it should be accurate! I was not happy with you 5 saying George Floyd wasn’t murdered, but THANKS 4 watching my @foxsoultv show #CocktailsWithQueens & know 2 Can Play that game,” Vivica A. Fox wrote.

Ye’s return to politics finds him further aligning himself with far-right figures including Nick Fuentes and Milo Yiannopoulis. Both controversial personalities reportedly joined the #Ye24 campaign.

Ye also went to Mar-A-Lago where he met with Trump and invited him to be his running mate in the upcoming election. Though it’s unclear what Trump’s response was, Ye confirmed that Trump did, indeed, diss his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding Ye’s upcoming campaign. Let us know your thoughts on his campaign videos in the comment section below.